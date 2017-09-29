News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Wedding evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames
Wedding party evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames for the second time

Seven killed by car bomb explosion in Mogadishu: police

Reuters
Reuters /

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Seven people were killed when a car bomb exploded near a bus stop in a district of Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Thursday, police said.

It was not yet clear who had carried out the bombing.
The Islamist group al Shabaab has frequently carried out bombings in Mogadishu and other towns, seeking to destabilize the western-allied central government.
"I have counted seven dead bodies of civilians," Major Nur Hussein, a police officer, told Reuters by phone.
He said the car exploded just as a minibus carrying civilians was passing by. The death toll was likely to rise, he said.
A Reuters witness at the scene said he saw at least three dead bodies and a damaged minibus with blood stains on it.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheik; writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Back To Top