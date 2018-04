DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar Airways is cancelling flights to Kurdish northern Iraq from Sept 29 to Oct 1 at the request of Iraq's Civil Aviation Authority, the carrier said on its website on Thursday.

The flights to and from Erbil and Sulaymaniyah have been canceled after Iraqi authorities said all international air traffic would be suspended from Friday to those airports, the statement said.



(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, Writing by Sylvia Westall; editing by Sami Aboudi)