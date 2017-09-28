News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Family says man who saved mother with Alzheimers is a hero
Man saves missing mother with Alzheimer's after using Facebook to join the search

Tense but hilarious standoff between driver and tollbooth collector captured on video

Yahoo7 News /

A tollbooth operator and a driver have had a tense but hilarious standoff in China.

0302_tde_cancer
4:32

Rachael Lonergan is helping others face the fight of their life
Boy is the first person to learn bagpipes 1 handed
1:10

Boy is the first person to learn bagpipes 1 handed
1213_0500_sun-Politics
1:01

'How to vote' pamphlets may be banned from elections
0501_1130_nat_texas
0:25

Fears US tornado death toll may rise

Sardinia counts dead, surveys damage after cyclone
0629_0500_nat_istanbuldeathtoll
3:20

Death toll rises to 28 in Istanbul airport suicide attack
1019_1800_qld_tollfines
2:06

FIRST ON 7: Drivers facing big fines from unpaid tolls
Death toll in Yemen air strike rises to over 140
1:05

Death toll in Yemen air strike rises to over 140
Malcolm Turnbull casts vote at polling booth
0:58

Malcolm Turnbull casts vote at polling booth
0813_1800_SYD-M4toll
1:48

M4 toll begins this week
0803_wsun_crash
0:29

Three killed in Vic crashes
0814_1600_nat_china
1:51

Death toll rising from Tianjin disaster
 

The video, reportedly shot at an expressway tollbooth station in Fujian’s Nanping city, shows a driver trying to get his card punched at the booth.

The woman operating the toll reaches out, staring at her computer screen as the driver holds the card just centimetres from her.

Please, someone take the ticket. Source: Weibo

But both are too stubborn and neither will budge – she won’t grab the ticket from him and he won’t lean over to hand it to her.

They remain deadlocked for about 30 seconds before she’s finally had enough and shuts the window.

The tollbooth operator shows she's had enough. Source: Weibo

The video reportedly only shows a snippet of the standoff, which apparently lasted more than a minute.

She gets up and makes a phone call – presumably about the man.

The Beijing News reports the reason the woman refused to reach out and get the ticket was because the driver had repeatedly teased her and pulled the card away each time she had tried to grab it.

The driver still waits as the tollbooth operator makes a call. Source: Weibo

Back To Top