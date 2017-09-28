Tense but hilarious standoff between driver and tollbooth collector captured on video

A tollbooth operator and a driver have had a tense but hilarious standoff in China.

The video, reportedly shot at an expressway tollbooth station in Fujian’s Nanping city, shows a driver trying to get his card punched at the booth.

The woman operating the toll reaches out, staring at her computer screen as the driver holds the card just centimetres from her.

But both are too stubborn and neither will budge – she won’t grab the ticket from him and he won’t lean over to hand it to her.

They remain deadlocked for about 30 seconds before she’s finally had enough and shuts the window.

The video reportedly only shows a snippet of the standoff, which apparently lasted more than a minute.

She gets up and makes a phone call – presumably about the man.

The Beijing News reports the reason the woman refused to reach out and get the ticket was because the driver had repeatedly teased her and pulled the card away each time she had tried to grab it.