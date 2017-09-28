Woman outraged at local post office for separating boys' and girls' birthday cards

A woman has expressed outrage at her local post office for its birthday card display that shows boys' cards in blue and girls' cards in pink.

Rhian Davies, from Manchester in the UK, posted a photo of the display on Twitter and said: "Pity that the @PostOffice feel the need to have male and female cards. Can't we just #lettoysbetoys?".

She tagged Let Toys Be Toys - a campaign against toy and publishing industries limiting children's interests by promoting certain toys as suitable for boys and others suitable for girls.

Jess Day, a campaigner for Let Toys Be Toys, told Manchester Evening News that limiting children's choices could also limit their development.

"A card should be a fun personal message, so it's a shame that so often the choices seem to boil down to a load of boring stereotypes," Ms Day said.

"There's been plenty of research to show that children take very seriously messages about what girls and boys are supposed to like, and be like, and that these stereotypes limit their choices and chances to develop.

"Pink and blue are great, but there are lots of other colours - it would be great to see a bit more choice."

A Post Office spokesperson said: " We try to make it as easy as possible for customers to select cards for a wide of range of occasions and in with other retailers, our display sections include signage as a guide to help customers do so.”

In Australia in April, there was a push to change the telling of fairytales in Victoria’s public schools after they were accused of promoting gender stereotypes.

The Respectful Relationship program was created so the likes of Cinderella, Snow White and Rapunzel could be analysed and compared to modern stories that challenge gender norms.

The program argued that traditional tales can create unrealistic standards as well as a “sense of entitlement in boys and lower self-esteem in girls”.

Last Christmas, parents were urged to "buy a boy a Barbie" in the hope of smashing gender stereotypes so boys and girls don't carry them through to adulthood.

The advice was part of No Gender December, an annual campaign run by leading education publisher Good Education Group and backed up by the United Nations.