Microsoft search engine Bing to focus on PC search market: CEO

Adelaide woman suffers horrific burns in freak cooking accident in Thailand
Reuters
Reuters /

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said on Wednesday the company's search engine, Bing, will focus on expanding in the PC search market after losing its deal with Apple Inc's Siri.

"Bing is a big business growing at a strong double-digit rate, and we see a significant opportunity for us even on the PC side," Nadella said at a Reuters newsmaker event in New York.
Earlier this week, Apple said it would replace Bing as its default search engine for Siri on iOS and Spotlight on Mac with Alphabet Inc's Google.











(Reporting by Angela Moon and Salvador Rodriguez; Editing by Leslie Adler)

