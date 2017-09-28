News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Strangers save baby, little girl from wrecked car moments before explosion
Strangers save baby, little girl from wrecked car moments before explosion

China may soon set date for ban on new petrol, diesel cars: expert

Reuters
Reuters /

FUSCHL AM SEE, Austria (Reuters) - China may join Britain and France in banning new petrol and diesel cars from 2040 and could set an earlier deadline, the secretary-general of the World Energy Council (WEC) said.

The Asian nation, which has been blighted by pollution, is the world's largest car market.
A government announcement on a decision to ban new cars powered by fossil fuels by 2040 or earlier was "very likely within the next few months," said WEC Secretary-General Christoph Frei at an energy conference in Austria.
"This would be a revolution for the auto industry," he said.
A senior Chinese official said this month the country had begun studying when to ban the production and sale of cars using traditional fuels. He did not give a timeline for an announcement.
China is targeting 35 million vehicle sales by 2025 and wants new energy vehicles (NEVs) to make up at least one-fifth of that total, the Industry Ministry said in April.


(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Back To Top