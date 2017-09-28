News

May committed to helping secure Belfast Bombardier jobs: DUP

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The leader of the Northern Irish party propping up Theresa May's minority government said the British Prime Minister is committed to working with her to secure jobs under threat in a dispute at major Belfast employer Bombardier.

On Tuesday, the U.S. government slapped heavy tariffs on Bombardier Inc's <BBDb.TO> CSeries jets which are partly made in Northern Ireland, potentially risking 4,200 jobs in the British province.

"Spoke with PM about next steps and the need to work together on this issue. Pleased she gave commitment to work with me to secure Belfast jobs," the Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP) Arlene Foster, who earlier vowed to use her influence over the government in the dispute, said on Twitter.



(Reporting by Amanda Ferguson; Editing by Padraic Halpin)

