Turkey to suspend flights to Northern Iraq from Friday: statement

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will suspend flights to the northern Iraqi cities of Erbil and Sulaimaniya starting on 1500 GMT on Friday, in response to a Kurdish independence referendum held earlier this week, the Turkish consulate in Erbil said in a statement.

It also said work was going on to increase capacity of flights until Friday. The decision will impact Turkish Airlines , Pegasus , and Atlas Global flights.

Shares of Turkish Airlines fell 4.7 percent, while shares of low-cost rival Pegasus fell 2.9 percent immediately after the statement.



