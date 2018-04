KAMPALA (Reuters) - Fighting erupted in Uganda's parliament for a second consecutive day on Wednesday over a plan to change the law to extend President Yoweri Museveni's rule in the east African country, a Reuters witness said.

Lawmakers fight in Uganda parliament for second day over term limit laws

Some lawmakers opposed to the move were also roughed up and ejected from the parliament's chambers after Speaker Rebecca Kadaga suspended them from parliament for misbehavior on Tuesday.





(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)