News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mother's heartbreak over daughter's crash death after boyfriend 'failed to protect her'
'He didn't protect her': Mother's anguish over daughter's crash death

Lufthansa adds more long-haul routes after Air Berlin insolvency

Reuters
Reuters /

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa <LHAG.DE> is restarting long-haul flights from Berlin and growing the long-haul fleet of budget unit Eurowings, moving into the gap left by insolvent rival Air Berlin <AB1.DE>.

Lufthansa adds more long-haul routes after Air Berlin insolvency

Lufthansa adds more long-haul routes after Air Berlin insolvency

Lufthansa will fly from Berlin to New York from November, basing a long-haul jet in the German capital for the first time since 2001, it said on Wednesday.

It will also increase the long-haul fleet of Eurowings to 10 A330 aircraft for summer 2018, against a planned seven by the end of this year.

Air Berlin, which filed for insolvency in August, will end its remaining long-haul routes from Oct. 15 after leasing companies recalled their planes.

Some of the Air Berlin planes have already found a new home. Malaysia Airlines on Wednesday said it was planning to lease six second-hand A330 planes from AerCap <AER.N>, with local media reporting CEO Peter Bellew as saying the planes were coming from Air Berlin.



(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Back To Top