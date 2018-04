LONDON (Reuters) - British counter-terrorism police said they had arrested a woman on Wednesday under the Official Secrets Act.

The 65-year-old woman was contracted to carry out work for a government department, they added, without elaborating.

She was being held at a south London police station while officers searched an address in north London.

No further details were immediately available.





