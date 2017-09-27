News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Trump says he is willing work with Democrats on healthcare, taxes: lawmaker

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told several lawmakers on Tuesday that he would work with Democrats in Congress to overhaul the nation's healthcare system if Republicans fail to pass a measure to repeal and replace Obamacare, a key lawmaker said.

"On healthcare, he made that clear, that if he didn’t get what he wanted, that he was going to work with Democrats on a plan,” for healthcare and that he wanted bipartisan tax reform, U.S. Representative Richard Neal, the top Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee, said following panel members' meeting with Trump at the White House earlier on Tuesday.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Back To Top