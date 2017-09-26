News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery
Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery

China says situation on Korean peninsula very dangerous

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIJING (Reuters) - The situation on the Korean peninsula is at a very dangerous stage, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told counterparts from the BRICS group of nations, China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The urgent task is to prevent North Korea's nuclear and missile programs progressing and to avoid a further escalation in tensions and to especially prevent resorting to arms, Wang said, speaking in New York on the sidelines of a United Nations meeting.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Back To Top