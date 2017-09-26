News

Ramping up tensions over North Korea may have dangerous consequences - Kremlin

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Actions that lead to an escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula are undesirable and fraught with very dangerous consequences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump had declared war on North Korea and that Pyongyang reserves the right to take countermeasures, including shooting down U.S. strategic bombers even if they are not in the country's air space.

(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)

