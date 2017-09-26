Coca-Cola release special new flavour only for Australians - but would you try it?

Coca-Cola has released an exclusive new soft drink for Aussies just before summer hits.

The soft drink giant unveiled Coca-Cola Plus Coffee No Sugar for a limited time from Tuesday.

“Australians have a love-affair with coffee so we thought why not give them more of what they want,” Coca-Cola Australia spokeswoman Lisa Winn said.

Ms Winn said the new Coke includes “a dash of real coffee from Brazil” with some “subtle caramel undertones”.

Japan got Coca-Cola Coffee Plus earlier this month, which has fifty per cent more caffeine.

Japanese review site Shin-Shouhin tried Coffee Plus on release and said it was true to its name.

The reviewer writes it has a “strange scent that it neither Coke nor coffee”.

“It was exactly like I added coffee to Coke,” the reviewer writes of the taste.

Ms Winn said the best way to enjoy the new Coke is “icy” cold.