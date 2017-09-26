JPMorgan to hire more than 3,000 people in new operations center in Poland

WARSAW (Reuters) - U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase <JPM.N> plans to hire more than 3,000 people in its new global operations center in the next three years, Polish Development Ministry said on Tuesday.

Last week Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that JPMorgan Chase picked Warsaw for the new center.

Possible other contenders to host the center were Budapest and the Polish city of Wroclaw, though Reuters reported in April that Warsaw was the front-runner.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)