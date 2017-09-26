News

China busts underground bank in Guangzhou: China Daily

Reuters
Reuters /

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese police have broken up a secret banking operation used to transfer assets abroad, the official China Daily reported on Tuesday.

The underground bank, hidden in a food market in the southern city of Guangzhou, is suspected of being involved in cross-border transactions worth more than $70 million in the past month alone, the paper said, citing a statement from Guangzhou's public security bureau.
China is cracking down on underground banks and other foreign exchange violations in a bid to "prevent and resolve risks from cross-border capital flows" and bolster the yuan, the country's forex regulator said in July.
Last year, Chinese police busted more than 380 underground banks, involving more than 900 billion yuan ($135.97 billion), and arrested more than 800 suspects, according to the Ministry of Public Security.
Guangdong province busted three large underground banks earlier this year involving cross-border transactions worth 3 billion yuan and resulting in the detention of 30 suspects, China Daily said.

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Stephen Coates)

