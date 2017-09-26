Former A Current Affair reporter Ben McCormack pleads guilty to child porn offences

News

Adelaide woman suffers horrific burns in freak cooking accident in Thailand
Aussie woman suffers horrific burns in freak cooking accident in Thailand

Yahoo7

The journalist, 43, was arrested in April and suspended by the network after police raided ACA's Sydney office and his home.

He pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of using a carriage service to transmit, publish or promote child pornography, after a new, agreed statement of facts was tendered in Downing Centre Local Court.

Former A Current Affair reporter Ben McCormack has pleaded guilty to two child pornography charges after negotiating with prosecutors. Photo: AAP

His lawyer Sam Macedone said McCormack "always admitted to what he's done however the facts weren't exactly correct".

"I just wanted to make it quite clear there were never any images that were traded between Ben and anyone else of any child exploitation material," he told reporters outside the court.

"It was nothing more than fantasy talk, but no transporting of images.

His lawyer Sam Macedone said McCormack "always admitted to what he's done however the facts weren't exactly correct". Photo: AAP

"That's what I wanted, that's what we've got, so we're now pleading guilty and we'll move on from there."

McCormack is due back in court on October 6, when he's likely to be sentenced.

