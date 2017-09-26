Former A Current Affair reporter Ben McCormack pleads guilty to child porn offences

Former A Current Affair reporter Ben McCormack has pleaded guilty to two child pornography charges after negotiating a new set of facts with prosecutors.

The journalist, 43, was arrested in April and suspended by the network after police raided ACA's Sydney office and his home.

He pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of using a carriage service to transmit, publish or promote child pornography, after a new, agreed statement of facts was tendered in Downing Centre Local Court.

His lawyer Sam Macedone said McCormack "always admitted to what he's done however the facts weren't exactly correct".

"I just wanted to make it quite clear there were never any images that were traded between Ben and anyone else of any child exploitation material," he told reporters outside the court.

"It was nothing more than fantasy talk, but no transporting of images.

"That's what I wanted, that's what we've got, so we're now pleading guilty and we'll move on from there."

McCormack is due back in court on October 6, when he's likely to be sentenced.