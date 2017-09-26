News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Best Easter present ever': Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again
Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again

SEC launching enforcement initiatives on cyber threats, retail investors

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it was launching two enforcement initiatives to enhance efforts to address cyber threats and protect retail investors.

"The creation of a Cyber Unit that will focus on targeting cyber-related misconduct and the establishment of a retail strategy task force that will implement initiatives that directly affect retail investors reflect SEC Chairman Jay Clayton’s priorities in these important areas," the agency said in a statement.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)

Back To Top