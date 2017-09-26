News

Fed's Evans says he's 'nervous' weak inflation might be structural

Reuters
Reuters /

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans, who votes on the Fed's monetary policy committee this year, told reporters after a speech on Monday that he is a little "nervous" the causes of low inflation might be structural rather than temporary.

"It’s not obvious to me that this is such a transitory event that it’s going to pop back up," he said of low inflation, adding that while he is open-minded about a possible rate hike at one of the next three meetings, it may take more than "a couple of months" to sort out the outlook for inflation.



(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

