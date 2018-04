MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's president Vladimir Putin is expected to meet his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on his visit to Ankara on Thursday, Kremlin said in a statement on Monday after the presidents spoke by phone.

They also discussed the cooperation of Russia and Turkey in Syria, according to the statement.



(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova)