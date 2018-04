PRAGUE (Reuters) - Britain can negotiate its exit from the European Union within the two-year framework envisaged, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Monday.

Brexit can be 'comfortably' negotiated in two years: Johnson

"We can do it comfortably in two years," Johnson told reporters after meeting his Czech counterpart, Lubomir Zaoralek, in Prague.



(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)