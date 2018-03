ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign minister said on Monday that recent Russian bombing in Syria's Idlib had killed civilians and moderate rebels and this would be discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin when he visits Turkey.

The killing of civilians violates the Astana accord, Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with broadcaster A Haber, adding that Moscow needed to be "careful".



