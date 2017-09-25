Germany's FDP sees common ground with Greens on education, digitization

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's liberal Free Democrats (FDP) see some common ground with the Greens on areas including education and digitization, party leader Christian Lindner said on Monday.

"There are commonalities with the Greens on the question of education reform, on questions of civil rights and certainly also on the question of the expansion of fiber optic networks, for which we need to provide more funding," he told journalists the day after Germany's national election.

The FDP has set the stage for tough coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the Greens, saying they would not agree to a deal that did not promise a change in the German government's direction.



