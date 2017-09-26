News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Best Easter present ever': Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again
Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again

Japanese PM Abe says election won't distract him from tackling North Korea

Reuters
Reuters /

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday said his decision to call a snap election would not distract his government from responding to North Korean threats, pledging to increase pressure if Pyongyang failed to halt its missile and nuclear weapons development.

North Korea has launched two ballistic missiles and tested what was likely a hydrogen bomb in the past several weeks raising tension in East Asia.
Abe spoke at a press conference to announce his plan to dissolve parliament on Thursday and call a snap election.


(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Back To Top