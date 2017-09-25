'This is the end of the matter': Shane Warne responds to porn star assault allegations

News

Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery
Yahoo7 /

Former cricketer Shane Warne has broken his silence after he was accused of assaulting a female porn star at a high end London nightclub.

On Monday, Warne tweeted his statement to the "false allegation of assault," saying he had "fully co-operated with police" and has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

"They have now had the opportunity of seeing CCTV and speaking to witnesses," he wrote. "The police have confirmed to me I have been cleared of the allegation and that no further action will be taken.

Fox is a porn star and glamour model. Source: Instagram

On Monday, Warne tweeted his statement to the "false allegation of assault." Photo: Twitter/ Shane Warne

"This is now the end of the matter. Thanks for all the kind messages of support."

Porn star and glamour model Valerie Fox had claimed she was partying with the 48-year-old at the private member’s club at Loulou’s in Mayfair in central London.



On Saturday morning, she posted photographs on her Twitter account of bruises around her face along with the comments: “Proud of yourself? Hitting a woman? Vile creature.”

Seven News reached out to Warne and his management for comment.

A porn star has made accusations against Shane Warne. Source: AAP

