'This is the end of the matter': Shane Warne responds to porn star assault allegations

Former cricketer Shane Warne has broken his silence after he was accused of assaulting a female porn star at a high end London nightclub.

On Monday, Warne tweeted his statement to the "false allegation of assault," saying he had "fully co-operated with police" and has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

"They have now had the opportunity of seeing CCTV and speaking to witnesses," he wrote. "The police have confirmed to me I have been cleared of the allegation and that no further action will be taken.

"This is now the end of the matter. Thanks for all the kind messages of support."

Porn star and glamour model Valerie Fox had claimed she was partying with the 48-year-old at the private member’s club at Loulou’s in Mayfair in central London.

Proud of yourself? Hitting a woman? Vile creature. pic.twitter.com/RRnn3Ycfjp — Valerie Fox (@ValerieFoxxx) September 23, 2017

On Saturday morning, she posted photographs on her Twitter account of bruises around her face along with the comments: “Proud of yourself? Hitting a woman? Vile creature.”

Seven News reached out to Warne and his management for comment.