'End of the world still on its way': says apocalypse theorist despite being proven wrong

A US man who predicted the world was going to end on Saturday now says it will end in October after his prediction was proven wrong.

End of the world will actually be in October, man whose prediction has been proven wrong says

Christian numerologist David Meade said verses in Luke 21:25 to 26 tell us that recent events, such as the recent solar eclipse seen by the US and Hurricane Harvey, are signs of the apocalypse.

Meade's theory, which most people view through a widely skeptical lens, says that the so-called Planet X, also known as Nibiru, will pass Earth on September 23, causing volcanic eruptions, tsunamis and earthquakes, The Sun reports.

But Meade has since been proven wrong, and in an updated article, clarifying his beliefs said September is “sign month”, which will “get the ball rolling” and that actual events which will trigger the end of the world will happen in late October.

He writes that a “tribulation period” is coming, which is described as seven years where the world will face disasters and plagues; outlined in the book of Revelations.

Meade claims this will be followed by a “Millennium of peace”.

NASA has since dismissed the claims, insisting the Planet X theory is merely a hoax because the planet doesn't exist.

"Nibiru and other stories about wayward planets are an Internet hoax," NASA said in a statement.

"There is no factual basis for these claims."

Meade wrote a book called Planet X – The 2017 Arrival which insisted Nibiru would crash into Earth in October, but then moved it forward by a few weeks.

His theory was given a boost this year when NASA discovered a new planet in the solar system, which they named Planet Nine.

Meade has been quoted previously saying: "It is very strange indeed that both the Great Sign of Revelation 12 and the Great Pyramid of Giza both point us to one precise moment in time – September 20 to 23, 2017."

Various branches of the Christian church have also rejected Meade’s claims.