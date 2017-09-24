News

How NSW Police broke the backs of bikie gangs

Yahoo7 /

The war on outlaw bike gangs is a difficult operation for police in every state but an elite group of militarised police in NSW has smashed their influence through endless raids and by targeting the businesses they run.

Using everything form long-forgotten laws to parking tickets and pre-dawn raids in a bid to bring down chapters – an elite police unit known as Strike Force Raptor has disrupted everyday life for bikie gangs and their members.

Bodycam footage obtained by News Corp shows the unorthodox methods police are using in their efforts to dismantle the gangs.

The Strike Force has been set up to help take down outlaw motorcycle gangs. Source: 7 News

Journalist Yoni Bashan said you could not treat an investigation of this size like the investigation of a single murder, for example.

"If you consider some of these gangs have members mounting in the hundreds or even the thousands, you can't really take down that many people with just long investigations that target murder and drug supply for example," he told Weekend Sunrise.

Mr Bashan said these gangs need to be taken down slowly. Source: 7 News

"The way to take it down is very slowly and methodically and you do that through low level offences."

The force is made up of 55 top cops who passed vigorous and gruelling, making it an elite group.

Officers have to sit through a series of interviews and even 'spar' with senior police officers.

"It's not that easy to get into," Ms Bashan explained.

There's a special tactical group that raid suspect's homes. Source: 7 News

Mr Bashan spoke about the investigation on Weekend Sunrise. Source: 7 News

"You have to sit through a number of interviews and they put you on a probationary period so they watch you behave in the squad and see whether you fit the culture.

"A number of the officers I spoke to are part of Raptor's tactical operations unit - they're the guys that run through houses and put people on the ground.

"In order to get into that unit, you have to spar and practice fight with the commander of the unit, which is very unusual."

The elite force is made up of 55 police officers. Source: 7 News

The force is attempting to take the 'gloss' away from outlaw motorcycle gangs, deterring people from joining the crime-ridden groups in the first place.

"It's a physical war between the bikies and police," Ms Bashan said.

"But it's also a PR war – part of the strategy is meant to degrade symbols of outlaw motorcycle clubs such as patches, the leather jackets, bikes and club houses, all of which true crime dramas tend to dramatise.

"The reality of being in bike gang is very different and that's kind of what Strike Force Raptor is about."

