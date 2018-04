ZURICH (Reuters) - The nuclear proliferation watchdog CTBTO said unusual seismic activity detected in North Korea on Saturday took place around 50 km (31 miles) from previous tests.

"Korean Peninsula unusual #seismic activity: LAT=41.36 LON=129.76 mb=3.5 About 50 km from prior tests. #CTBT Analysts investigating," CTBTO Executive Secretary Lassina Zerbo said in a Twitter post.





(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Mark Heinrich)