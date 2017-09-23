News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Locals furious at Easter long weekend campers taking over entire beach
Fury at Easter long weekend campers 'taking over entire beach'

'So scary': Bank customers taken hostage by 'machete-wielding' man

Yahoo7 News /

A heavily armed SWAT unit has surrounded a US bank where a man armed with a machete has reportedly taken hostages.

'So scary': Bank customers taken hostage by 'machete-wielding' man

'So scary': Bank customers taken hostage by 'machete-wielding' man

Police were called to the Community First Bank in the state of Tennessee with reports the man could have as many as nine hostages inside.

Four of the hostages have since been released, leaving five people inside.



Police were called to the Community First Bank in Tennessee with reports the man has as many as nine hostages. Source: Twitter

Police surround the Community First bank. Source: Twitter

Social media users shared images of police securing a perimeter around the bank.

"Community First in Columbia is under a hostage situation. This is my bank y’all. I've been in there a million times. So scary," one witness wrote.

Hostage negotiators are reportedly on the scene talking to the suspect.

More to come.

A heavily armed SWAT unit have surrounded a US bank where a man, armed with a machete, has reportedly taken hostages. Source: Twitter

Back To Top