A heavily armed SWAT unit has surrounded a US bank where a man armed with a machete has reportedly taken hostages.

'So scary': Bank customers taken hostage by 'machete-wielding' man

Police were called to the Community First Bank in the state of Tennessee with reports the man could have as many as nine hostages inside.

Four of the hostages have since been released, leaving five people inside.

Community First in Columbia is under a hostage situation. This is my bank yall. I've been in there a million times. So scary. pic.twitter.com/DCeK0JYQ6t — Amanda (@manda_leigh2010) September 22, 2017

Social media users shared images of police securing a perimeter around the bank.

"Community First in Columbia is under a hostage situation. This is my bank y’all. I've been in there a million times. So scary," one witness wrote.

Hostage negotiators are reportedly on the scene talking to the suspect.

More to come.