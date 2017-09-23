News

U.S. special envoy says Kurdish referendum has 'a lot of risks'

Reuters
Reuters /

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. presidential envoy to the coalition fighting the Islamic State insurgent group said on Friday that a referendum on Kurdish independence in northern Iraq "carries a lot of risks."

The envoy, Brett McGurk, told reporters: "The (Kurdish) referendum just carries an awful lot of risks and that's not something the United States can control. ... In terms of the consequences of the referendum it's not something that we can fully control, (it) just carries a lot of risks."


(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)

