'Even more concerned' after May Brexit speech: senior EU lawmaker

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The head of the European Parliament's biggest group, the center-right European People's Party, said British Prime Minister Theresa May's speech on Brexit on Thursday did not clarify London's position and had left him more concerned than before.

"In substance PM May is bringing no more clarity to London's positions. I am even more concerned now," Manfred Weber said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Theresa May called on Friday for Britain to stay in the European Union's single market during a roughly two-year transition out of the EU as she appealed for a revival of Brexit negotiations.



(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)