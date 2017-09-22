Ross says NAFTA negotiations face timing pressure in 2018: CNBC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Friday said talks to update the NAFTA trade pact with Mexico and Canada faced timing pressure in 2018 when various regional elections and other trade issues could overshadow negotiations.

"If you get much into 2018, the political calendar will overwhelm the trade calendar," Ross told CNBC in an interview, adding that auto parts are a key issue in the effort to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)