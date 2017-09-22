News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Adelaide woman suffers horrific burns in freak cooking accident in Thailand
Aussie woman suffers horrific burns in freak cooking accident in Thailand

Russian submarine fires cruise missiles at jihadi targets in Syria

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian submarine fired cruise missiles at jihadi targets in Syria's Idlib province on Friday, the Russian Defence Ministry said, saying it had targeted Islamist militants who had tried to trap a group of Russian military policemen earlier in the week.

The strike, launched from the Mediterranean by Russia's 'Veliky Novgorod' submarine, was part of a counter-offensive against a jihadi attack on government-held parts of northwest Syria near Hama on Tuesday.
The Russian Defence Ministry on Wednesday said 29 Russian military policemen had been surrounded by jihadis as a result of that attack and that Russia had been forced to break them out in a special operation backed by air power.
On Friday, it said in a statement it had fired Kalibr cruise missiles at the same jihadis from a distance of 300 kilometers (186.41 miles) striking command centers, armored vehicles and the bases of jihadis who had taken part in the original attack.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Back To Top