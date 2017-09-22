News

China urges North Korea to stop persisting on a dangerous course

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged North Korea to stop persisting on a dangerous course and called on the United States to stick to promises of non-aggression towards Pyongyang, according to a statement release by the ministry on Friday.

"No matter the changes in circumstance, no matter how long it takes, not matter the difficulties we face, China will always persist in the goal of denuclearizing the peninsula, in moving towards talks," Wang said, speaking at the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday.

(Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

