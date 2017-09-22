How a Tassie pizza shop manipulated 'Say No' ad

A Tasmanian pizza shop has added a touch of humour to a same-sex marriage 'vote no' sign that was put up next to its business.

How Tassie pizza shop sabotaged 'No' campaign's ad on their building

The sign reads "It's OK to say no" with staff at WiseGuise Pizza in Mowbray, Launceston taking the opportunity to write "to pineapple on pizza" next to it.

Worker Ben Barwick told the ABC the shop didn't want to take a political stance.

"We are painting the side of our building, not on the sign, and basically turning that into a bit of humour," he said.

Mr Barwick said WiseGuise staff were "respectful of everyone's opinions" and "we're just here to make pizza".

Managing Director Alex Jones said he didn't want the billboard to have a negative impact on their business so they added to it.

"We try not to have a political point of view as a business, so I think we've taken the stance away from it," he said.

"I think this is a better solution to just the sign on its own."

The sign was put up on Thursday morning and was defaced by a member of the public with purple paint a short time later.

It comes after 'vote no' was written by a sky writer three times over Sydney last weekend.