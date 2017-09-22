WATCH: Dog's incredible reaction as two lions try to attack through glass at zoo

A cool and calm service dog accompanying a teenage girl to the zoo might have become lion food if not for a thick pane of glass.

WATCH: Dog stays calm as lions try to attack through glass

Canadian teen “RJ” and her family were visiting the Indianapolis Zoo in the US last month with her seven-year-old service dog Jetson at her side.

The 15-year-old told Fox59 that zoos don’t often allow service animals – for obvious reason – but the zoo in the state of Indiana made an exception.

RJ was recording when she and Jetson approached the lions’ den. One big cat went on the immediate prowl at the sight of the little dog.

The hunter stalked along the ground, quickly closing the gap between it and the canine before butting its head into the thick glass.

The lion swiped at the clear barrier as it paced back and forth, trying to get its claws into the dog.

It was joined by a second lion that made every effort it could to get at the dog through the glass.

But Jetson the dog was unfazed by the two hunters and sat calmly in front of the glass like a very good service dog.

“I was pretty surprised by the way Jetson acted,” RJ told FOX59.

“I thought he would’ve been a bit more curious as to what the lions were trying to do. I was surprised that he just looked and sat down.”