Queensland boy deaf after severe bout of flu

A young boy who lost his hearing, and almost his life, due to a severe bout of the flu is finally heading home.

Kynan Meara-Fletcher, from the Lockyer Valley in Queensland, has spent the better part of three weeks in Brisbane’s Lady Cilento Children’s Hospital suffering from Influenza A.

The flu led to a string of other illnesses including sepsis, meningitis, sinusitis and a blood clot on his brain.

It has now been confirmed that he has lost 100 per cent of his hearing in both ears and will need cochlear implants as a result of the meningitis.

The seven-year-old spent four days at the height of his illness in intensive care, his mother said.

"To think only [a few] weeks ago he was a healthy seven-year-old boy who loved school, soccer and playing with his friends," Michelle Meara-Fletcher said.

His mother said he is recovering well and that "if all is good" he is due to go home on Friday and "has requested a steak for dinner".

The family have set up a GoFundMe account that will facilitate expensive therapies, cochlear implants, specialist appointments and accommodation to assist Kynan on his long road to recovery".

It's expected Kynan will need four months of treatment to hopefully dissolve the clot that formed on his brain.

It could have caused the soccer fan to go blind but the family are thankful that it didn't.

"He had his eyes tested again as the blood clot could of sent him blind, but we are thankful that at this stage there has been no significant change to his sight," his mother said.

Over $6000 has been raised on the GoFundMe account so far.