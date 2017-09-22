Mexico earthquake: Video of evacuees stopped by 'breathing', buckling road

Residents running to safety in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake in Mexico have been spooked by a "breathing" road.

The disaster, that has claimed 273 lives, has destroyed many buildings and roads.

Video, believed to be from the state of Morelos, shows people running scared from the quake stopping in their tracks at a road moving up and down, like it is drawing in a breath and letting one out.

Moving very slowly, the tarmac has several cracks in it.

While many stop and stare, several vehichles continue to drive over the moving road.

Mexico was rocked by the magnitude 7.1 earthquake three days ago when it struck eight kilometres southeast of Atencingo in the central state of Puebla.

The clean-up continues with the death toll over 250.

The quake left many roads shattered, toppled several buildings, tore gas mains and sparked fires across the city.

No more children in collapsed school

Saving children from the rubble of a collapsed primary school became somewhat of a focal point for rescuers who worked tirelessly to save anyone who may have been left inside.

Many were confronted by scenes resembling parents’ worst nightmares, as rescuers pulled dead children from the ruins.

Mexican officials expressed doubt on Thursday that any children — dead or alive — remained in the rubble of the collapsed elementary school in Mexico City, an outcome that could turn into an emotional whipsaw for a country that had been fixated for nearly 24 hours on the search for a missing student following a devastating earthquake.

Authorities denied that a 12-year-old girl - known as "Frida Sofia" was trapped inside the rubble of the school, highlighting the confusion that still reigns two days on.

Authorities have confirmed 25 people are dead — 19 children and six adults — at the school, and they said that 11 other children were treated at hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

While search teams identified an adult woman trapped in the rubble, who may have died, they said they suspected that no one else would be found in the wreckage, as all students were accounted for.

“It is very likely that there is nobody,” a senior Mexican official said at the site, while insisting that the search would continue until any shred of doubt was removed.

Another official, Adm. Angel Enrique Sarmiento, deputy secretary of the Mexican navy, told reporters that “we are sure that all the children either unfortunately died or are in hospitals or safe in their homes.”

The prospect that no more students would be found could become an embarrassment for the Mexican government as the story of Frida Sofia has burgeoned into a media sensation.

More than 2,000 people have been reported injured in the quake.

It struck 32 years to the day after a 1985 earthquake that killed thousands.