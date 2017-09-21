WATCH: People run for their lives as burst dam engulfs construction site

A group of unsuspecting construction workers have been sent running for their lives after a reservoir burst in Laos flooding eight villages.

WATCH: Tradies flee in terror as burst dam engulfs construction site

Fast flowing muddy water quickly cascaded over the construction site of the dam in the Thathom district of the Xaysomboun province, with workers making a desperate dash for their cars.

As some made a run for it on foot, those that returned to their cars were unable to move around a large tractor.

Frantic beeping and screaming can be heard as the water fast overflows onto higher ground, sweeping the cars from the road.

Those in the white ute were pinned against a wall as the water flooded around the car, before eventually receding.

The crops for at least seven villages were damaged and residents forced to move to higher ground but remarkably no one was killed or seriously injured in the freak flooding.

"Local officials are preparing to meet with staff from the dam construction company to discuss the possibility of compensation for the villagers," Thathom district Governor Somboun Sonelitthideth told local media.

Sections of road are now being restored and cleaned after they were left under red mud.