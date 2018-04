WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell plans to bring his party's latest legislative effort to replace Obamacare up for a vote in the Senate next week, a number of media outlets reported on Wednesday.

"It is the leader's intention to consider Graham/Cassidy on the floor next week," a spokesperson for McConnell said, according to Politico.



