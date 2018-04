BEIJING (Reuters) - China called on the international community to stick to Paris climate accord goals and unswervingly work together to tackle climate change, the official news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday, citing Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China calls on countries to stick to Paris climate accord goals

On the sidelines of a United Nations meeting, Wang Yi also called on transformation of global energy industry and further development of green and renewable energy, Xinhua reported.



(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)