UK backs Opdivo for lung cancer after Bristol-Myers cuts price

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb's immunotherapy drug Opdivo has been recommended for some patients with lung cancer by Britain's healthcare cost watchdog NICE after the drugmaker agreed a discounted price.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) said on Wednesday that about 1,300 patients with lung cancer were expected to receive the drug through the Cancer Drugs Fund as a result of the deal.
"This new deal means that we can give patients access to what we know is a promising treatment whilst more evidence is gathered on its value," said Carole Longson, director of the NICE center for health technology evaluation.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Edmund Blair)

