News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Missing boy, 3, found safe
Missing boy, 3, found safe after spending night lost in the bush

'Fix it or nix it," Netanyahu says of Iran nuclear deal

Reuters
Reuters /

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The Iran nuclear deal should be changed to eliminate provisions removing restrictions on Tehran's atomic program over time or it should be canceled, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

"Change it, or cancel it. Fix it, or nix it," Netanyahu said in a speech at the U.N. General Assembly annual gathering of world leaders. He also said Israel "will act to prevent Iran from establishing permanent military bases in Syria for its air, sea and ground forces."

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)

Back To Top