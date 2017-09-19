News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Commonwealth Games opening ceremony kicks off in spectacular style
'We are all connected': Prince Charles declares 2018 Commonwealth Games open

Progress Software rejects activist investor's demands

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Progress Software Corp on Tuesday rejected calls by activist investor Praesidium Investment Management to change its acquisition strategy and replace the chairman of its board.

Bedford, Massachusetts-based Progress said its chairman Jack Egan had the support of the company's board of directors and that the strategy proposed by Praesidium was not in the "best interests" of its shareholders.
Praesidium last week urged Egan to resign, and asked for a shake up of Progress's strategy following the software maker's rejection of an acquisition opportunity proposed by Praesidium.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Back To Top