British police say suspect package in London's Holborn was false alarm

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said reports of a suspicious package near Holborn, central London, had turned out to be a false alarm.

Pictures on Twitter had shown several police cars and officers in the cordoned-off street, but a spokeswoman later said the operation had been stood down.

Britain's threat level is currently set to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely, and 30 people were injured last Friday when a bomb on a train apparently failed to fully detonate.







(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)