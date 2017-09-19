News

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (September 18) - CIA, U.N., Macron, Netanyahu

Reuters
Reuters /

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Happy 70th Birthday @USAirForce! [0914 EDT]

- Happy 70th Birthday @CIA! [0916 EDT]

- We commend SG @AntonioGuterres & his call for the UN to focus more on people & less on bureaucracy. #USAatUNGA #UNGA http://45.wh.gov/K2mggs [1236 EDT]

- Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister @Netanyahu shortly. Peace in the Middle East would be a truly great legacy for ALL people! [1257 EDT]

- Such an honor to have my good friend, Israel PM @Netanyahu, join us w/ his delegation in NYC this afternoon. #UNGA http://45.wh.gov/Israel [1931 EDT]

- It was a great honor to be with President @EmmanuelMacron of France this afternoon with his delegation. Great bilateral meeting! #UNGA [2301 EDT]


-- Source link: (http://bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (http://bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

(Compiled by Bengaluru bureau)

