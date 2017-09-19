News

Jury finds teen girl in Slenderman stabbing case not responsible due to mental illness

Yahoo7 News /

A jury has found that one of two US girls accused of stabbing a classmate and friend to please a fictional character named Slenderman was not responsible for her actions during the attack because she was mentally ill.

The Waukesha County Circuit Court jury decision sends Anissa Weier, 15, to a state mental hospital, where she will not be able to seek a conditional release until July 2020, local media reported.

Weier and her friend, Morgan Geyser, were charged with attempted first-degree homicide in the May 2014 stabbing of their classmate in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb.

Anissa Weier now 15, was only 12 when the incident occurred. Source: Yahoo

All three girls were aged 12 at the time of the incident.

The stabbing victim survived the attack.

The victim, according to the Associated Press, was able to crawl out of the woods in the park to a path where she was found by a bicyclist.

Weier pled guilty as part of a plea agreement in August to attempted second-degree homicide as a party to a crime with use of a deadly weapon, court records show.

As part of the agreement, the jury was instructed to decide whether Weier's mental condition would have made her legally responsible for her actions during the attack.

Slenderman is a tall, creepy fictional bogeyman. Source: Yahoo

If the 12 jurors found Weier was legally responsible, prosecutors were planning to recommend a sentence of 10 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision, according to the Journal Sentinel.

Geyser is scheduled for trial in October.

After a sleepover with their classmate and friend, Weier and Geyser lured her into the woods and stabbed her 19 times with a kitchen knife, according to a criminal complaint.

The girls told investigators they stabbed her to impress Slenderman, a tall, creepy fictional bogeyman they insisted was real, the complaint said.

The teen's said they were hoping to please Slenderman. Weier (pictured) pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement in August to attempted second-degree homicide as a party to a crime with use of a deadly weapon, court records show. Source: Yahoo

The girls planned to walk hundreds of miles north to meet Slenderman in a forest the Associated Press reports.

Slender Man started with an online post in 2009, as a mysterious spectre Photoshopped into everyday images of children at play.

He is typically depicted as a spidery figure in a black suit with a featureless white face.

He was regarded by his devotees as alternately a sinister force and an avenging angel.

