Australian woman drowns at popular Thai beach despite 'warning signs'

An Australian woman has drowned at a popular Thailand beach after she was overwhelmed by dangerous surf conditions.

Barbara Fistrovic, 65, and her husband Ivan, 75, stopped by Kamala Beach in Phuket for an afternoon swim on Sunday despite signs present warning aginst swimming due to dangerous conditions.

“We were told that the Australian couple went to swim where red flags were posted on the beach, and were caught by strong currents which dragged them away from the shore,” Kamala Police Lt Col Somnuek Damkhaew said.

Within minutes the pair were swept out before rescuers rushed them to shore and began performing CPR.

Mr Fistrovic was able to be revived but his wife failed to regain consciousness and was pronounced dead after being transported to Patong Hospital, Phuket News reports.

Lt Col Damkhaew said an investigation into her death is ongoing.

7 News Online has contacted the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade for more details.