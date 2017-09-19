Inspired by French, Trump considering July 4 military parade in Washington

NEW YORK (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday he was considering staging a U.S. military parade in Washington on the July 4 Independence Day holiday, inspired by the parade he saw on Bastille Day in Paris.

Meeting French President Emmanuel Macron on the fringes of the U.N. General Assembly, Trump said he had asked his White House chief of staff, retired Marine Corps General John Kelly, to look into the possibility of holding such a display of U.S. military might.

Trump said he marveled at the French parade that he saw with Macron on France's July 14 national holiday.

"To a large extent because of what I witnessed, we may do something like that on July 4 in Washington down Pennsylvania Avenue," he told reporters. "We're actually looking into it."

